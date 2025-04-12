Kevin De Bruyne Aims High: Champions League Qualification as a Farewell Gift
Kevin De Bruyne wants to leave Manchester City with a coveted Champions League spot as a goodbye gesture. His instrumental role in the remarkable comeback against Crystal Palace demonstrated his enduring quality, as he prepares to leave after a decade with the club.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Kevin De Bruyne has set his sights on securing Champions League qualification for Manchester City as a farewell gift to the club he's represented for ten years.
In a stunning recovery against Crystal Palace, De Bruyne was pivotal, starting the comeback with a free kick that hit the post. He assisted in additional goals by Omar Marmoush and Mateo Kovacic. City's victory boosted them into fourth place in the Premier League.
Despite his recent injury struggles, De Bruyne's performance proves his talent remains unblemished. With the team's Champions League spot at risk, his influence could be decisive in the remaining season. Manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged De Bruyne's importance and expressed immense gratitude for his contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
