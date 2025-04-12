Weekend Sports Highlights: Thrills Across Tennis, Golf, and More

The sports world buzzed with excitement this weekend as Carlos Alcaraz secured his spot in the Monte Carlo final after a hard-fought win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Alcaraz is set to face Lorenzo Musetti in a thrilling culmination of the tournament.

In the NHL, the Ottawa Senators thwarted the Montreal Canadiens' playoff ambitions with a decisive 5-2 victory, thanks to Shane Pinto's impressive performance. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers maintained their perfect home record, achieving a 3-0 victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Elsewhere, the Masters golf tournament promises an engaging weekend as veteran Justin Rose leads, closely followed by American Bryson DeChambeau. The mix of veterans and budding talent guarantees an exciting finish at Augusta.

