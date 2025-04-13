Scissor Tackle Sparks Controversy: Gabriel Martinelli's Close Call

In a dramatic Premier League showdown, Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal's winger, has voiced strong concerns over a perilous challenge from Brentford's Christian Norgaard. Describing the tackle as 'nasty,' Martinelli feared it might have resulted in a severe injury, highlighted by the yellow card awarded to Norgaard.

In the tense match that ended 1-1, Arsenal's hierarchy, including manager Mikel Arteta, expressed their displeasure over the challenge. With an eyeset on their crucial Champions League tie against Real Madrid, Arsenal was keen to avoid injuries.

Adding to their woes, back-up midfielder Jorginho suffered a possible rib injury, casting doubt over his availability. Despite these setbacks, Arsenal holds a 3-0 advantage from their earlier meeting with Real Madrid.

