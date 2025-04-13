Left Menu

Alcaraz Triumphs at Monte Carlo Masters: A Dominant Comeback on Clay

Carlos Alcaraz secured his first Monte Carlo Masters title by defeating Lorenzo Musetti after recovering from an initial setback. Overcoming struggles from previous tournaments, Alcaraz's victory signifies a return to form, elevating him in ATP rankings. His performance highlights his resilience and positions him well for upcoming tournaments.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz staged an impressive comeback on Sunday, defeating Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 to win his first Monte Carlo Masters title. This victory marks the Spaniard's most significant triumph since his Wimbledon win in 2024.

Despite a challenging start to the season, Alcaraz, 21, showcased remarkable resilience on the clay courts, capturing his sixth Masters 1000 title and his 10th overall major, which includes four Grand Slams. After early exits in Miami and a semi-final loss at Indian Wells, this triumph reflects a powerful return for the young star.

Initially unsettled by Musetti's strong start, Alcaraz regained composure, dominating the subsequent sets with clean ground strokes and strategic play. This win propels Alcaraz to the world number two spot, just behind Jannik Sinner, as he prepares to compete in Barcelona and defend his Roland Garros title.

