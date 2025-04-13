Left Menu

Rory McIlroy Seeks Golfing Immortality at the Masters

Rory McIlroy aims for a career Grand Slam at the Masters, leading by two shots over Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy, attempting his 11th Grand Slam, and DeChambeau, pursuing his third major win, will face off in a thrilling final pairing. Canada's Corey Conners follows closely in third place.

Rory McIlroy is on the brink of achieving golfing greatness as he leads the final round of the Masters by two shots, edging closer to completing a career Grand Slam. His impressive streak places him alongside legends like Gene Sarazen and Tiger Woods.

Standing in McIlroy's path is Bryson DeChambeau, who nailed a remarkable 48-foot birdie in his third round and aims for his third major win. This riveting showdown is set at Augusta National, spotlighting McIlroy and DeChambeau in a sequel to their US Open clash.

Joining the fray, Canada's Corey Conners ranks third, while several former major winners vie for contention further down the leaderboard, underscoring the event's high-stakes drama.

