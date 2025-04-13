Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Strategic Masterpiece Leads Mumbai Indians to Thrilling Victory

Rohit Sharma's tactical brilliance and Karn Sharma's impactful bowling led Mumbai Indians to a 12-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Despite Karun Nair's powerful innings, Delhi faltered in the penultimate over. Wrist spinners, pivotal in both innings, played a significant role in Mumbai's comeback win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 23:52 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against Delhi Capitals, securing a 12-run win that marks a significant turnaround in their IPL campaign. The victory showcased Rohit Sharma's tactical acumen and the impactful performance of substitute player Karn Sharma.

Delhi Capitals, with Karun Nair leading a robust chase towards a target of 206, stumbled as they reached 193 in the nineteenth over. Nair's impressive 40-ball 89 wasn't enough to save his team, hindered by a dramatic series of run-outs and two boundaries in the penultimate over.

The match was defined by strategic bowling changes from Rohit and exceptional fielding by Mumbai Indians. Despite Nair's stellar gameplay and initial dominance, a late collapse ensured a Mumbai victory, with wrist spinners crucial on both ends of the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

