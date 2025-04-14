Jorge Martin's Qatar GP Calamity: Injury Sidelines MotoGP Star
MotoGP rider Jorge Martin suffered a crash during the Qatar Grand Prix. This was his first race after missing earlier rounds due to injuries from a pre-season test crash. A CT scan revealed complications requiring hospitalization, delaying his return. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez secured victory in Qatar.
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin encountered a disastrous setback at the Qatar Grand Prix, where a crash left him with significant injuries to his rib and lung. The Aprilia racer, returning for his first Grand Prix after a pre-season accident, was unable to complete the race at the Lusail International Circuit.
Further tests revealed an increase in Martin's pneumothorax, necessitating medical intervention. According to a statement by Aprilia, Martin is expected to remain hospitalized while his condition is monitored closely, throwing uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix.
The Qatar race was won by Ducati's Marc Marquez, who strengthened his lead in the championship standings by 18 points over his sibling competitor, Alex Marquez, highlighting an ongoing family rivalry in the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
