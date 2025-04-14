Late Heroics: Miguel Borja Salvages River Plate

Miguel Borja made a decisive impact in the dying moments of the match to help River Plate secure a 1-1 draw against Talleres at Estadio Monumental during the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament.

This outcome marked River's fourth consecutive draw, jeopardizing their position for advancing to the round of 16 as they now stand fourth in Group B with 22 points.

Talleres took a surprise lead thanks to Valentin Depietri, and despite River's late pressure, Borja's header salvaged a point. Meanwhile, Boca Juniors continued their strong form, securing their place in the next round with a victory over Belgrano.

(With inputs from agencies.)