Late Heroics: Miguel Borja Salvages River Plate

Miguel Borja's late goal helped River Plate draw 1-1 with Talleres in the Argentine Primera Division. River remains in fourth in Group B, missing another chance to secure a spot in the round of 16. Boca Juniors, leading Group A, have already qualified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 07:38 IST
Miguel Borja made a decisive impact in the dying moments of the match to help River Plate secure a 1-1 draw against Talleres at Estadio Monumental during the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament.

This outcome marked River's fourth consecutive draw, jeopardizing their position for advancing to the round of 16 as they now stand fourth in Group B with 22 points.

Talleres took a surprise lead thanks to Valentin Depietri, and despite River's late pressure, Borja's header salvaged a point. Meanwhile, Boca Juniors continued their strong form, securing their place in the next round with a victory over Belgrano.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

