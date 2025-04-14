Left Menu

Real Madrid Clinches Victory Despite Mbappé's Red Card Drama

Real Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Alaves despite Kylian Mbappé's first-half red card for a reckless challenge. Eduardo Camavinga's goal proved decisive in halting Madrid's winless streak. Meanwhile, Barcelona maintains a slight lead in the league. The match saw Alaves reduced to 10 men amid intense competition for league positions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid triumphed over Alaves with a 1-0 win, even after Kylian Mbappé was sent off during the first half for a dangerous tackle. Mbappé, who hadn't faced a red card since 2019, will miss the next league match against Athletic Bilbao. The dismissal came after the referee reviewed video footage, upgrading his initial yellow card to a red.

The France international's reckless play contrasted with Eduardo Camavinga's moment of brilliance, as the latter scored the match's only goal from outside the area. This victory was pivotal for Madrid, breaking a three-game winless streak and rekindling their league aspirations. Barcelona's win against Leganes extended their lead in the standings.

In other league action, Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal both secured key victories to keep their European competition hopes alive. The football landscape remains fiercely competitive, with Osasuna also ending their losing streak against Girona, underlining the unpredictable nature of this season's league battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

