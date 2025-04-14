Left Menu

Gout Gout: Rising Star's Meteoric Ascent in Athletics

Gout Gout, a 17-year-old sprint sensation from Queensland, dazzled at Australia's athletics championships, clocking a wind-assisted 19.84 in the 200m. Despite setbacks, including a non-official 9.99 in the 100m, the sprinter's potential is lauded emerging amid fanfare, with a promising international debut anticipated.

Gout Gout, a teenage sprint phenom from Queensland, made waves at Australia's athletics championships despite battling uncooperative winds. The 17-year-old clinched his first national title in the 200-meter event, clocking an impressive wind-assisted 19.84 seconds. Earlier, he posted a 9.99-second run in the 100-meter under-20 event, although the time went unrecorded due to a similar wind infringement.

Undeterred by challenges including being upstaged weeks earlier by fellow Australian Lachlan Kennedy, Gout channeled his frustrations into a stunning victory. With comparisons to legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, Gout remains focused on his goal of becoming a world and Olympic champion, despite cautionary advice from veterans not to succumb to mounting pressure.

In the wake of his rising fame, Gout prepares for a significant international debut during his winter school holidays, with races in Europe set to showcase his talents on a global stage. Meanwhile, the Australian Athletics community celebrates not only Gout's emergence but also a suite of national records shattered during the championship events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

