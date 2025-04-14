Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Australian Tour with a Fresh and Experienced Squad

Hockey India has announced a 26-member squad for the Indian Women's Hockey Team's upcoming tour of Australia. Scheduled from April 26 to May 4 at Perth Hockey Stadium, this series is pivotal as a preparatory move for the FIH Pro League's European leg slated for June.

Dynamic midfielder Salima Tete will captain the team, with experienced forward Navneet Kaur serving as vice-captain. The squad will play two matches against Australia A, followed by three against the senior Australian team, offering a platform to test strategies and skills against high-caliber opponents.

The chosen lineup mixes seasoned talent with fresh faces. Veteran goalkeeper Savita, alongside young Bichu Devi Kharibam, will fortify the goalkeeping position. The defensive line, featuring emerging talents like Jyoti Singh and experienced players such as Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, reflects a strategic blend of youth and resilience.

In the midfield, Tete leads with an infusion of creativity and depth from players like Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Neha. The forward lineup, including Navneet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung, aims to bring dynamism to the team's offensive strategy. Importantly, five new players are set to make their senior debuts, adding enthusiasm to the squad's diversity.

The tour offers a chance to refine key areas like fitness and decision-making while fostering a robust mentality for high-pressure matches, according to Chief Coach Harendra Singh. "The Australian tour is crucial for honing our skills against top-level competition and for integrating young talents who have excelled in national tournaments," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)