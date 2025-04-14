Left Menu

Punjab Kings Brace for Crucial Clash Amid Injury Woes

Punjab Kings face a pivotal match against Kolkata Knight Riders without pacer Lockie Ferguson, sidelined indefinitely due to injury. Fast bowling coach James Hopes discusses the team's challenges and performance shortfalls, while expressing confidence in key players like Arshdeep Singh. The match is scheduled for April 15 in Mullanpur.

James Hopes (left) with Lockie Ferguson. (Photo- PBKS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings are set to face a critical test against Kolkata Knight Riders at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, with the absence of fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out indefinitely following an injury sustained during a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Fast bowling coach James Hopes expressed concerns about the indefinite nature of Ferguson's injury, which might see him missing the entire tournament. In a pre-match press conference, Hopes highlighted the significance of the upcoming week with back-to-back matches against Kolkata and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Addressing the team's performance, Hopes acknowledged the lapse in fielding, particularly the dropped catches, which have impacted their standing in the league. However, he maintains a positive outlook, particularly praising Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh for his world-class potential, anticipating a promising performance in the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

