Chennai Super Kings Bet on Young Talent: Ayush Mhatre Joins the Squad

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have enlisted the promising young batter Ayush Mhatre, 17, to fill the gap left by their injured captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, according to an official IPL media release.

Mhatre, boasting nine first-class games and seven List-A matches under his belt with a total of 962 runs for Mumbai, was acquired for Rs 30 lakh. He holds an average of 31.50 in first-class cricket, with remarkable performances including two centuries. His List-A averages an impressive 65.42.

In the wake of Gaikwad's elbow injury, which saw him scoring 122 runs in this IPL season, CSK looks toward Mhatre's fresh energy as they face off against the Lucknow Super Giants, seeking to improve their current standings after winning just one of six matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)