Olympic Icon Karnam Malleswari Mentors Future Athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Olympic medallist Karnam Malleswari for mentoring young athletes. Malleswari, a retired weightlifter, won a bronze medal in the 2000 Olympics and continues to contribute to sports by guiding upcoming talents, making India proud of her achievements and dedication.

Updated: 15-04-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:05 IST
Karnam Malleswari
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed admiration for Olympic medallist Karnam Malleswari during a visit to Yamunanagar. Modi praised Malleswari's efforts in mentoring young athletes, highlighting her significant contributions to sports.

Malleswari, who won an Olympic bronze in weightlifting in 2000, has taken on a new role. Her dedication to nurturing young talent has earned her commendation at the national level.

At 49, Malleswari continues to inspire, transitioning from her own athletic triumphs to fostering the next generation of Indian sports stars. Her legacy as both a champion and mentor reflects her enduring impact on the country's sports landscape.

Latest News

