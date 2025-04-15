Revving Up for Glory: The 2025 Asia Road Racing Showdown

The much-anticipated 2025 Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is on the horizon, slated to captivate motorcycle racing enthusiasts later this month in Thailand. The event welcomes an exciting lineup of racers from as far afield as Spain, England, and Argentina, underscoring its growing international appeal.

Among the contenders, three standout Indian racers—Sarthak Chavan, Chiranth Viswanath, and KY Ahamed—are vying for laurels in the TVS Asia One Make Championship Season 4. This prestigious race unfolds at the renowned Chang International Circuit from April 25 to 27, promising thrilling competitions.

TVS Motor Company's introduction of a race-optimised 310cc motorcycle, the TVS Apache RR 310, adds a new dimension to this year's series. This season, featuring top riders from a dozen nations and notable enhancements to the motorcycles' aerodynamic and power dynamics, is set to redefine racing standards. TVS's commitment to fostering motorsport talent ensures that the 2025 season will be one of unparalleled excitement and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)