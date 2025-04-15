Left Menu

Revving Up for Glory: The 2025 Asia Road Racing Showdown

The 2025 Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Thailand features a diverse set of racers from 12 countries, including newcomers from Spain, England, and Argentina. With upgraded TVS Apache RR 310 bikes, Indian athletes Sarthak Chavan, Chiranth Viswanath, and KY Ahamed compete in the TVS Asia One Make Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:16 IST
Revving Up for Glory: The 2025 Asia Road Racing Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated 2025 Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is on the horizon, slated to captivate motorcycle racing enthusiasts later this month in Thailand. The event welcomes an exciting lineup of racers from as far afield as Spain, England, and Argentina, underscoring its growing international appeal.

Among the contenders, three standout Indian racers—Sarthak Chavan, Chiranth Viswanath, and KY Ahamed—are vying for laurels in the TVS Asia One Make Championship Season 4. This prestigious race unfolds at the renowned Chang International Circuit from April 25 to 27, promising thrilling competitions.

TVS Motor Company's introduction of a race-optimised 310cc motorcycle, the TVS Apache RR 310, adds a new dimension to this year's series. This season, featuring top riders from a dozen nations and notable enhancements to the motorcycles' aerodynamic and power dynamics, is set to redefine racing standards. TVS's commitment to fostering motorsport talent ensures that the 2025 season will be one of unparalleled excitement and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025