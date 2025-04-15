Left Menu

London to Host Inaugural FIP Intercontinental Cup, Expanding Padel's Global Reach

The FIP Intercontinental Cup, an elite padel tournament, will debut in London this July. It marks the first UK appearance for world-class padel players, featuring a team format akin to the Ryder Cup. This event emphasizes padel's growing international prominence and aspirations towards Olympic inclusion.

15-04-2025
London is set to host the inaugural FIP Intercontinental Cup this July, marking the first appearance of the world's top professional padel players in the UK at an elite level.

Dubbed padel's equivalent of the Ryder Cup or Laver Cup, the tournament will adopt an Americas versus Europe format. This is seen as a key development in the sport's global expansion.

According to Luigi Carraro, President of the International Padel Federation, hosting the event in London is a pivotal milestone for padel's international growth and ambition towards Olympic inclusion.

