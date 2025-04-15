Nitish Rana: Ready to Bowl and Adapt for Rajasthan Royals' Success in IPL

In anticipation of the Indian Premier League showdown between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana expressed a willingness to include bowling in his regular repertoire if required by his team. Despite RR's challenging status with two wins in six games, Rana remains optimistic about contributing more.

Rana, a versatile player with 10 IPL wickets to his name, emphasized his readiness to respond to team demands, whether in bowling, batting, or fielding. He stated, "If the team demands anything from you, I will never back down." Rana believes in trusting his skills and seizing opportunities.

Reflecting on Rajasthan's recent performances, Rana noted the inherent pressures of playing in the IPL and underscored the importance of learning from both victories and defeats. He also mentioned his willingness to adapt his batting position as per team strategy, reinforcing his commitment to the team's collective success.

(With inputs from agencies.)