Left Menu

Nitish Rana: Ready to Bowl and Adapt for Rajasthan Royals' Success in IPL

Rajasthan Royals' Nitish Rana discusses his eagerness to contribute by bowling more, irrespective of his main role. Reflecting on RR's mixed IPL performance, he emphasizes learning from both wins and losses, highlighting the importance of teamwork and adaptability in T20 cricket's pressure-packed environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:52 IST
Nitish Rana: Ready to Bowl and Adapt for Rajasthan Royals' Success in IPL
Nitish Rana. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Indian Premier League showdown between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana expressed a willingness to include bowling in his regular repertoire if required by his team. Despite RR's challenging status with two wins in six games, Rana remains optimistic about contributing more.

Rana, a versatile player with 10 IPL wickets to his name, emphasized his readiness to respond to team demands, whether in bowling, batting, or fielding. He stated, "If the team demands anything from you, I will never back down." Rana believes in trusting his skills and seizing opportunities.

Reflecting on Rajasthan's recent performances, Rana noted the inherent pressures of playing in the IPL and underscored the importance of learning from both victories and defeats. He also mentioned his willingness to adapt his batting position as per team strategy, reinforcing his commitment to the team's collective success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025