Left Menu

Groundbreaking Mixed-Team Golf Event to Debut at LA 2028 Olympics

The International Golf Federation announces a new mixed-team golf event for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, featuring teams of one male and one female athlete from the individual competitions. With the format split over two rounds, this event aims to enhance golf's Olympic appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:47 IST
Groundbreaking Mixed-Team Golf Event to Debut at LA 2028 Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Golf Federation has announced that a mixed-team golf event will make its debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. This novel competition will consist of teams made up of one male and one female athlete, stemming from individual competitions.

The event will be conducted over two 18-hole rounds, forming a 36-hole competition in total, as stated by the PGA Tour. Countries will be limited to a single team.

Antony Scanlon, executive director of the IGF, emphasized that the event will build upon golf's success at past Olympics, aiming to raising the sport's profile by showcasing athletes at the Riviera Country Club between individual men's and women's competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025