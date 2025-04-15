Groundbreaking Mixed-Team Golf Event to Debut at LA 2028 Olympics

The International Golf Federation has announced that a mixed-team golf event will make its debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. This novel competition will consist of teams made up of one male and one female athlete, stemming from individual competitions.

The event will be conducted over two 18-hole rounds, forming a 36-hole competition in total, as stated by the PGA Tour. Countries will be limited to a single team.

Antony Scanlon, executive director of the IGF, emphasized that the event will build upon golf's success at past Olympics, aiming to raising the sport's profile by showcasing athletes at the Riviera Country Club between individual men's and women's competitions.

