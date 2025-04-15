Chahal's Magic Spins Punjab Kings to Victory
Yuzvendra Chahal's exceptional 4/28 performance led Punjab Kings to an improbable 16-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring IPL match. Despite collapsing to 111 in 15.3 overs, PBKS bowled out KKR for 95, securing the win with contributions from Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Marco Jansen.
In an extraordinary display of spin bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal steered Punjab Kings to an improbable 16-run triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders in a tense IPL encounter on Tuesday. Chahal's remarkable figures of 4/28 saw him dismantle the KKR middle-order, securing a thrilling win for the hosts.
The match began with Punjab Kings struggling with the bat, collapsing from a promising position at 39 without loss to a meager 111 all-out in just 15.3 overs. Harshit Rana took the initiative for KKR, bagging 3/25, while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine picked up two wickets each. Despite Prabhsimran Singh's 30 and Priyansh Arya's 22 at the top, the home side faltered.
Chasing a modest target, KKR seemed comfortable at 60 for two, but Chahal's spin magic turned the tables. In a surprising collapse, KKR was bowled out for just 95 in 15.1 overs, with Marco Jansen potentially contributing crucial scalps at 3/17, helped by Arshdeep Singh's economical spell of 1/11. The match highlighted the unpredictability and excitement that IPL cricket consistently delivers.
(With inputs from agencies.)