PBKS Creates IPL History with Record-Low Total Defense Against KKR

In an unprecedented feat within the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Punjab Kings (PBKS) managed to achieve a stunning 16-run triumph over the reigning champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in a thrilling low-scoring match at Mullanpur during the IPL 2025 season. This encounter is destined to be etched in the annals of cricket history as PBKS remarkably defended the league's lowest total of 111 runs.

After posting a meager 111 runs, concluded in just 15.3 overs, Punjab's prospects seemed bleak. However, the narrative shifted dramatically as their bowlers, led by seasoned spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and the formidable Marco Jansen, orchestrated a breathtaking collapse of the KKR batting order, dismissing them for only 95 in 15.1 overs. Previously, the least defended total in IPL history was Chennai Super Kings' 116/9 against Punjab Kings in 2009 at Durban.

KKR's batting performance was met with early setbacks as they lost both openers, Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine, with a paltry seven runs on the scoreboard. Ajinkya Rahane and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi attempted to stabilize the innings with a 55-run partnership, only for Chahal to break through by dismissing Rahane for 17. Although Raghuvanshi impressed with 37 off 28 balls, his dismissal initiated a collapse. KKR's lower order offered minimal resistance with key wickets falling as Chahal secured a remarkable 4/28, while Jansen added 3/17 to Punjab's cause.

