Left Menu

Mbappe's Red Card Consequence: A One-Match Ban

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid will face a one-match suspension following a red card given for a challenge on Alaves' Antonio Blanco. The referee upgraded the card from yellow to red after a VAR review. Mbappe's suspension is in line with RFEF regulations, and he has apologized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:06 IST
Mbappe's Red Card Consequence: A One-Match Ban
Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid's star forward, Kylian Mbappe, will sit out the upcoming match against Athletic due to a one-match suspension, confirmed on Tuesday by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Mbappe received a straight red card for a violent tackle on Alaves' Antonio Blanco during Sunday's fixture. Initially shown a yellow card, the decision was upgraded to a red following a VAR intervention, prompting the mandatory ban under article 130 of the RFEF's rules.

Meanwhile, Alaves' Manu Sánchez faces a similar suspension for his tackle on Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr in the same match. Mbappe has since offered apologies to Blanco and his teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025