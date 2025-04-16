Mbappe's Red Card Consequence: A One-Match Ban

Real Madrid's star forward, Kylian Mbappe, will sit out the upcoming match against Athletic due to a one-match suspension, confirmed on Tuesday by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Mbappe received a straight red card for a violent tackle on Alaves' Antonio Blanco during Sunday's fixture. Initially shown a yellow card, the decision was upgraded to a red following a VAR intervention, prompting the mandatory ban under article 130 of the RFEF's rules.

Meanwhile, Alaves' Manu Sánchez faces a similar suspension for his tackle on Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr in the same match. Mbappe has since offered apologies to Blanco and his teammates.

