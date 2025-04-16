Mbappe's Red Card Consequence: A One-Match Ban
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid will face a one-match suspension following a red card given for a challenge on Alaves' Antonio Blanco. The referee upgraded the card from yellow to red after a VAR review. Mbappe's suspension is in line with RFEF regulations, and he has apologized.
Real Madrid's star forward, Kylian Mbappe, will sit out the upcoming match against Athletic due to a one-match suspension, confirmed on Tuesday by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).
Mbappe received a straight red card for a violent tackle on Alaves' Antonio Blanco during Sunday's fixture. Initially shown a yellow card, the decision was upgraded to a red following a VAR intervention, prompting the mandatory ban under article 130 of the RFEF's rules.
Meanwhile, Alaves' Manu Sánchez faces a similar suspension for his tackle on Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr in the same match. Mbappe has since offered apologies to Blanco and his teammates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mbappe
- suspension
- Real Madrid
- red card
- VAR
- Antonio Blanco
- RFEF
- football
- La Liga
- Alaves
ALSO READ
Federal Scrutiny on Harvard: Trump Administration's Antisemitism Crackdown
Stars Align: Acharya Indravarman's Astrological Impact
Controversy Surrounds Justice Varma's Oath at Allahabad High Court
Miraculous Operation: Doctors Remove Massive Ovarian Cyst, Save Teen's Life
Railway Tracks Find New Ground Under 'Amrit Sarovar' Mission