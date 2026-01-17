Unprecedented Development Sparks Political Clash in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that stringent measures will be taken against individuals spreading misleading information on social media regarding developmental activities at Manikarnika Ghat.

Addressing the media at the Circuit House, Adityanath highlighted the ongoing projects in Varanasi valued at over Rs 55,000 crore, describing them as unprecedented and accusing the Congress of disseminating false propaganda to detract from the progress.

He noted significant improvements, including the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which has increased daily pilgrim visits dramatically. Adityanath underscored the public's support for the rejuvenation efforts, while cautioning against misinformation and reaffirming the government's commitment to development alongside heritage conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)