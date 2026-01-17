Left Menu

Unprecedented Development Sparks Political Clash in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the unmatched developmental progress in Varanasi, countering allegations by the Congress. He assured that misinformation spread about the work would be met with strict actions, highlighting major projects and increased pilgrim visits as proof of genuine progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that stringent measures will be taken against individuals spreading misleading information on social media regarding developmental activities at Manikarnika Ghat.

Addressing the media at the Circuit House, Adityanath highlighted the ongoing projects in Varanasi valued at over Rs 55,000 crore, describing them as unprecedented and accusing the Congress of disseminating false propaganda to detract from the progress.

He noted significant improvements, including the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which has increased daily pilgrim visits dramatically. Adityanath underscored the public's support for the rejuvenation efforts, while cautioning against misinformation and reaffirming the government's commitment to development alongside heritage conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

