Serve, Snip, and Apologize: Deodorant Debacle at Rouen Open

PARIS, April 16 - French tennis player Lois Boisson found herself at the center of an unusual controversy at the Rouen Open, when British opponent Harriet Dart commented on her body odour during their match. Dart's remark, captured on camera, led to a swift online backlash.

In a light-hearted response, Boisson shared a photoshopped image of herself holding a deodorant, tagging Dove for a potential collaboration. Dart, defeated 6-0, 6-3 by the 303rd-ranked Boisson, later issued an apology via Instagram, admitting the comment was made in the heat of the moment.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios criticized Dart's behaviour, adding another layer to the unfolding drama. The incident overshadowed Boisson's impressive performance in her first WTA Tour appearance of the season following an injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)