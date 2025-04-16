Serve, Snip, and Apologize: Deodorant Debacle at Rouen Open
French tennis player Lois Boisson humorously responded to Harriet Dart's on-court body odour comment with a photoshopped image of herself holding a deodorant. Dart later apologized for the remark after facing social media backlash. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios criticized Dart's comment during her defeat at the Rouen Open.
PARIS, April 16 - French tennis player Lois Boisson found herself at the center of an unusual controversy at the Rouen Open, when British opponent Harriet Dart commented on her body odour during their match. Dart's remark, captured on camera, led to a swift online backlash.
In a light-hearted response, Boisson shared a photoshopped image of herself holding a deodorant, tagging Dove for a potential collaboration. Dart, defeated 6-0, 6-3 by the 303rd-ranked Boisson, later issued an apology via Instagram, admitting the comment was made in the heat of the moment.
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios criticized Dart's behaviour, adding another layer to the unfolding drama. The incident overshadowed Boisson's impressive performance in her first WTA Tour appearance of the season following an injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emotion-based nudges cut social media disinformation by over 40%
Exploitation through Social Media: The Case of Sai Kumar Kurremula
Influencer's Alleged Crimes: From Social Media Fame to Legal Infamy
Social Media Woes: Apoorva Mukhija Embroiled in Controversy
Meta Faces Major Fine for Defying Turkey's Social Media Crackdown