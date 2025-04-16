Left Menu

Serve, Snip, and Apologize: Deodorant Debacle at Rouen Open

French tennis player Lois Boisson humorously responded to Harriet Dart's on-court body odour comment with a photoshopped image of herself holding a deodorant. Dart later apologized for the remark after facing social media backlash. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios criticized Dart's comment during her defeat at the Rouen Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:34 IST
Serve, Snip, and Apologize: Deodorant Debacle at Rouen Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

PARIS, April 16 - French tennis player Lois Boisson found herself at the center of an unusual controversy at the Rouen Open, when British opponent Harriet Dart commented on her body odour during their match. Dart's remark, captured on camera, led to a swift online backlash.

In a light-hearted response, Boisson shared a photoshopped image of herself holding a deodorant, tagging Dove for a potential collaboration. Dart, defeated 6-0, 6-3 by the 303rd-ranked Boisson, later issued an apology via Instagram, admitting the comment was made in the heat of the moment.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios criticized Dart's behaviour, adding another layer to the unfolding drama. The incident overshadowed Boisson's impressive performance in her first WTA Tour appearance of the season following an injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

