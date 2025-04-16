Rugby Revolution: Fan Segregation Experiment Debuts for Enhanced Atmosphere

This weekend marks a significant experiment as Premiership Rugby introduces soccer-style fan segregation through designated away supporter zones at Saracens' StoneX Stadium. The initiative seeks to boost matchday atmosphere, prioritizing energy and ambiance enhancement over safety issues.

Gloucester's vocal supporters will replicate their famous 'Shed' terrace at what promises to be a tense match against Saracens. Additional trials will take place at Leicester Tigers' Welford Road, aiming to elevate the experience for travelling fans and create an electrifying environment.

Rob Calder, Premiership Rugby's Chief Growth Officer, assures traditionalists that this trial won't disrupt the social tradition of home and away fans mingling. It's about offering new ticketing options to travelling fans and energizing players with concentrated away support.

