India's Rising Golf Stars Gear Up for Global Challenge

A group of India's top amateur golfers are attending a national squad camp at Jaypee Greens organized by the Indian Golf Union from April 14 to 19. This camp prepares them for the German International Amateur event in Berlin and focuses on holistic development including fitness, psychology, and team spirit.

India's Rising Golf Stars Gear Up for Global Challenge
India's emerging golfing talents have convened at Jaypee Greens for a high-profile national squad camp. The Indian Golf Union is hosting this crucial training event from April 14 to 19.

The elite squad, consisting of 10 amateur athletes from regions across the sub-continent, is gearing up for the prestigious German International Amateur competition set to take place from May 1 to 4 at the Berliner Golf & Country Club Motzener during the initiative.

This camp, established by the IGU last year ahead of the Paris Olympics, offers comprehensive training that encompasses technical, physical, and psychological development. Emphasizing individual excellence, it also fosters essential team dynamics crucial for international tournaments.

