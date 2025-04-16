Shaili Singh Leaps to New Heights: Asian Athletics Championship On the Horizon

Indian long jumper Shaili Singh has captured attention after surpassing the qualification mark for the Asian Athletics Championship with an impressive 6.45 meters. Participating in the women's long jump event at the Chennai leg of the Indian Open Athletics, Singh secured gold.

Despite being just 21, Singh's aspirations are firmly set on securing more podium finishes in top international competitions. 'I am elated to breach the qualification mark,' Singh commented, attributing her success to rigorous training and the unwavering support of her coaching staff.

This season marks her return to competitive events since narrowly missing the Paris Olympics qualification. The Chennai meet showcased top Indian athletes and leads into a series of national meets, the next scheduled in Chennai on April 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)