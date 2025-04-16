Left Menu

Shaili Singh Leaps to New Heights: Asian Athletics Championship On the Horizon

Indian long jumper Shaili Singh excitedly surpasses the Asian Athletics Championship qualification mark with a leap of 6.45 meters in the Chennai leg of the Indian Open Athletics. At 21, she eyes more podium finishes and credits her coaching team for their support, focusing on future competitive goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:12 IST
Shaili Singh Leaps to New Heights: Asian Athletics Championship On the Horizon
Shaili Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Indian long jumper Shaili Singh has captured attention after surpassing the qualification mark for the Asian Athletics Championship with an impressive 6.45 meters. Participating in the women's long jump event at the Chennai leg of the Indian Open Athletics, Singh secured gold.

Despite being just 21, Singh's aspirations are firmly set on securing more podium finishes in top international competitions. 'I am elated to breach the qualification mark,' Singh commented, attributing her success to rigorous training and the unwavering support of her coaching staff.

This season marks her return to competitive events since narrowly missing the Paris Olympics qualification. The Chennai meet showcased top Indian athletes and leads into a series of national meets, the next scheduled in Chennai on April 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025