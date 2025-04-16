Naman Dhir Balances Fearlessness and Strategy for Mumbai Indians

In a candid revelation, Mumbai Indians' batter Naman Dhir has articulated his approach to striking a balance between fearlessness and recklessness in his gameplay. Emphasizing the backing from team management, Dhir noted the importance of playing freely while maintaining discipline. "If I fear about failure, then it is difficult to play those shots in that situation," Dhir stated during the pre-match press conference, acknowledging the subtle line he must navigate on the field.

Assigned a clear role by coach Mahela Jayawardene, Dhir's responsibilities often involve batting at crucial junctures, or at the death, in addition to stepping up when key players like Rohit Sharma are unavailable. "My role is very clear, sir," Dhir highlighted while also expressing his enthusiasm for contributing to the team's fielding efforts.

With the Mumbai Indians set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an upcoming IPL match at Wankhede Stadium, the team is aspiring to improve its current standing of seventh in the points table. The side recently clinched a victory against Delhi Capitals and aims to capitalize on this momentum. Meanwhile, SRH, positioned at ninth, looks to extend their recent success following a record chase against Punjab Kings.

