Inter Milan's Thrilling Series A Title Race and Treble Hunt

Inter Milan faces a crucial period as Serie A leaders, pursuing both the Scudetto and Coppa Italia titles while preparing for a Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. After a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich, their attention now turns to Sunday's challenging away match against Bologna.

Simone Inzaghi's squad remains at the top after a seven-game unbeaten run, yet Napoli continues to pose a significant threat. Inter defender Benjamin Pavard emphasized the importance of winning in Bologna to maintain their lead in the tightly contested title race.

While Bologna aims for a return to the Champions League by securing a higher league position, Inter is determined to stay focused on their treble pursuit. The forthcoming challenges promise to deliver intense football drama as top teams vie for supremacy.

