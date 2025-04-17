Badminton's Dynamic Duo Reunites: Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei's Surprising Comeback

In a surprising turn of events, Malaysia's top mixed doubles badminton duo, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, announced their reunion after a brief split due to irreconcilable differences.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed the decision after requests from both players and discussions with their coaching team.

The pair, who quickly ascended to the world's top rankings, are set to refocus their efforts on the World Tour, beginning with the Singapore Open. Their union follows criticism from Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who emphasized their role in Malaysian badminton and urged resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)