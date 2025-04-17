Left Menu

RCB vs PBKS: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Pacer Roles and Skipper Patidar's Composure

In a high-stakes IPL clash at Bengaluru, RCB's pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood are set to play pivotal roles. Kumar highlights the importance of adaptability in their bowling strategy and praises skipper Rajat Patidar for his steady leadership. Both teams are aiming for their fifth win.

RCB vs PBKS: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Pacer Roles and Skipper Patidar's Composure
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set for a face-off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar discussed his and Josh Hazlewood's dynamic roles as seasoned bowlers in the team.

Kumar emphasized their adaptability, noting, 'The role cannot be defined before the match.' Hazlewood and Kumar typically bowl with the new ball and at the death, but their strategy often shifts based on in-game developments. This flexibility is critical as RCB seeks to maintain their winning momentum, having secured significant victories against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Praising skipper Rajat Patidar, Kumar lauded his calm demeanor, crucial in the high-pressure T20 format. He emphasizes that Patidar's ability to stay composed, regardless of match outcomes, provides stability to the team. With both teams on equal footing, each having four wins and two losses, Friday's match promises to be a thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

