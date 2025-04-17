RCB vs PBKS: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Pacer Roles and Skipper Patidar's Composure

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set for a face-off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar discussed his and Josh Hazlewood's dynamic roles as seasoned bowlers in the team.

Kumar emphasized their adaptability, noting, 'The role cannot be defined before the match.' Hazlewood and Kumar typically bowl with the new ball and at the death, but their strategy often shifts based on in-game developments. This flexibility is critical as RCB seeks to maintain their winning momentum, having secured significant victories against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Praising skipper Rajat Patidar, Kumar lauded his calm demeanor, crucial in the high-pressure T20 format. He emphasizes that Patidar's ability to stay composed, regardless of match outcomes, provides stability to the team. With both teams on equal footing, each having four wins and two losses, Friday's match promises to be a thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)