Remco Evenepoel's Miraculous Comeback: Defying Odds in Cycling

Remco Evenepoel, the double Olympic champion, recently revealed fears of his career ending after a harrowing crash last December. The Belgian cyclist sustained multiple injuries during the incident, including fractures and a dislocated clavicle that severely damaged surrounding ligaments.

The crash occurred in Oetingen when Evenepoel collided with a postal vehicle's open door while training, Belgian media reported. The injuries were severe, leading Evenepoel to contemplate retirement, particularly due to shoulder injuries requiring complex surgery.

Despite ongoing nerve issues in his shoulder, Evenepoel is poised for a comeback at the Brabantse Pijl on Friday. He expressed readiness to compete in upcoming races, including the Amstel Gold Race and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, maintaining a positive outlook amid his recovery challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)