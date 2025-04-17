Left Menu

Remco Evenepoel's Miraculous Comeback: Defying Odds in Cycling

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel feared his cycling career was over after a severe crash last December. Suffering multiple injuries, including a shoulder surgey, the Belgian cyclist is making a comeback at the Brabantse Pijl. Evenepoel remains hopeful about competing against top cyclists despite lingering injury issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:34 IST
Remco Evenepoel's Miraculous Comeback: Defying Odds in Cycling
Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel, the double Olympic champion, recently revealed fears of his career ending after a harrowing crash last December. The Belgian cyclist sustained multiple injuries during the incident, including fractures and a dislocated clavicle that severely damaged surrounding ligaments.

The crash occurred in Oetingen when Evenepoel collided with a postal vehicle's open door while training, Belgian media reported. The injuries were severe, leading Evenepoel to contemplate retirement, particularly due to shoulder injuries requiring complex surgery.

Despite ongoing nerve issues in his shoulder, Evenepoel is poised for a comeback at the Brabantse Pijl on Friday. He expressed readiness to compete in upcoming races, including the Amstel Gold Race and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, maintaining a positive outlook amid his recovery challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025