Carlo Ancelotti Set to Depart Real Madrid After Copa del Rey Finale

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to depart the club following the Copa del Rey final on April 26 against arch-rivals Barcelona, multiple sources revealed on Thursday.

Ancelotti, who returned to the helm of Real Madrid in 2021, cast doubt over his future after their elimination from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the hands of Arsenal, finishing with a 2-1 home loss and an aggregate 5-1 defeat.

Sky Sports reports that 65-year-old Ancelotti's last appearance at Madrid will coincide with the showdown against Barcelona in Seville. As both teams hunt for a domestic double in La Liga and Copa del Rey, Ancelotti's absence from Real for the upcoming 'El Clasico' is seen as imminent.

Reports also suggest that Ancelotti could accept Brazil's offer to become their new head coach prior to the conclusion of the Spanish season. His time at Real Madrid, which spans two spells and resulted in 11 titles, including two La Liga and three UEFA Champions League victories, is revered.

Ancelotti, after the recent Arsenal defeat, implied his future with Real might be in flux, stating, "Maybe the club decides to replace me, and maybe it could be this year, or next year when my contract is over."

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon shared his two cents, noting possible successors, including Xabi Alonso and Jurgen Klopp, but emphasized the challenges and pressures associated with the coveted coaching role at Madrid.

Meanwhile, a Brazilian businessman is believed to be strategically aiding Brazil's pursuit of Ancelotti as the national team urgently seeks a new coach post-Dorival Junior.

Brazil has vital matches against Paraguay and Ecuador scheduled for June, as part of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)