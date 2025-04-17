Mumbai Indians Clinch Victory Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Mumbai Indians secured a four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their latest IPL clash on Thursday. Successfully chasing a target of 163, they clinched the win with 11 balls to spare.

Will Jacks was the standout performer, with a commendable 36 runs from 26 balls, supported by Ryan Rickelton's 31. Contributions from captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who added 26 runs each, were crucial.

Despite Pat Cummins' three-wicket haul for SRH, MI captain Hardik Pandya's swift 21 runs off nine balls sealed the deal. Earlier, SRH set a competitive score with significant performances from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen.

