Mumbai Indians Clinch Victory Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in an IPL match. Chasing 163, MI reached the target in 18.1 overs, with vital contributions from Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav. SRH's Pat Cummins starred with the ball, taking three wickets.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Indians secured a four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their latest IPL clash on Thursday. Successfully chasing a target of 163, they clinched the win with 11 balls to spare.
Will Jacks was the standout performer, with a commendable 36 runs from 26 balls, supported by Ryan Rickelton's 31. Contributions from captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who added 26 runs each, were crucial.
Despite Pat Cummins' three-wicket haul for SRH, MI captain Hardik Pandya's swift 21 runs off nine balls sealed the deal. Earlier, SRH set a competitive score with significant performances from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen.
(With inputs from agencies.)