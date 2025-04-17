Left Menu

Unexpected IPL Drama: Wicketkeeper's No Ball Twist

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Zeeshan Ansari missed a wicket due to a no ball in an IPL match against Mumbai Indians, courtesy of wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen. Ansari's debut season saw him concede a wicket as Ryan Rickelton got a reprieve, eventually leading to Mumbai's win. Similar incidents of rare no balls are making headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:50 IST
In a dramatic turn of events during Thursday's Indian Premier League match, Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Zeeshan Ansari missed a crucial wicket due to a rare no ball. The situation unfolded against the Mumbai Indians when wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen was caught offside, leading to reprieve for batter Ryan Rickelton.

As Mumbai chased a target of 163, opening batsman Rickelton was struggling against the Indian spinner until he lofted a catch to cover. Pat Cummins appeared to have caught him out, but the third umpire intervened, revealing Klaasen's gloves slightly ahead of the stumps.

Ensuring compliance with cricket's strict regulations, the decision negated Ansari's celebrated moment, allowing Rickelton to notch 31 runs and aiding Mumbai to a four-wicket victory. This incident came a day after a similar rare no ball dilemma involving Australian bowler Mitchell Starc, drawing heightened attention to the rules governing cricket's gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

