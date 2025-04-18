Turbulent Times in the Sports World: Suspensions, Injuries, and Reassurances

Milwaukee Bucks guard, Damian Lillard, has been cleared for full basketball practice after recovering from deep vein thrombosis. However, no timeline has been set for his return to the court.

Major League Baseball has penalized Washington Nationals pitcher, Jorge Lopez, with a three-game suspension and a fine after he allegedly threw at Andrew McCutchen. Manager Dave Martinez will miss one game.

The White House assured the USOPC of visa accommodations for LA28, calming fears of travel restrictions. Amidst these developments, the sports world is keenly watching the NBA playoffs, starting after a season filled with dramatic twists and significant changes.

