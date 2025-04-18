Turbulent Times in the Sports World: Suspensions, Injuries, and Reassurances
The latest sports news highlights various incidents, including Damian Lillard's recovery, MLB penalties, player injuries, and Olympic visa reassurances. Key events include Ja Morant's injury, the Suns' disappointing season, and Justin Thomas' major lead. Serena Williams voices criticism over doping bans, and the NBA prepares for playoffs following a chaotic season.
Milwaukee Bucks guard, Damian Lillard, has been cleared for full basketball practice after recovering from deep vein thrombosis. However, no timeline has been set for his return to the court.
Major League Baseball has penalized Washington Nationals pitcher, Jorge Lopez, with a three-game suspension and a fine after he allegedly threw at Andrew McCutchen. Manager Dave Martinez will miss one game.
The White House assured the USOPC of visa accommodations for LA28, calming fears of travel restrictions. Amidst these developments, the sports world is keenly watching the NBA playoffs, starting after a season filled with dramatic twists and significant changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)