RCB Suffer Record Home Defeat as PBKS Triumph in Rain-Marred Encounter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) endured their 46th home defeat, setting an unwanted IPL record, as Punjab Kings sealed a commanding victory in a rain-affected match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The loss sees RCB slip to fourth on the IPL 2025 points table, while Punjab ascends to second place.

Updated: 19-04-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:50 IST
Team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) experienced their 46th home defeat, surpassing the Delhi Capitals' franchise record for the most losses at a single venue in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This milestone was reached during their face-off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), led by an impressive knock from Nehal Wadhera, in the rain-curtailed 34th match of IPL 2025.

The match saw RCB, captained by Rajat Patidar, struggle to accumulate runs, ending their innings at 95/9. Despite Tim David's valiant unbeaten half-century and contributions from captain Patidar, the home side faltered against the disciplined bowling lineup of PBKS, with Marco Jansen leading the attack and Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harpreet Brar bagging two wickets each.

On the chase of 96 runs in a 14-over match, PBKS reached the target comfortably in 12.1 overs, with Wadhera's aggressive unbeaten 33 and a match-winning six from Marcus Stoinis. The result propelled Punjab Kings to the second position in the standings, while RCB slipped to fourth as Tim David earned the Player of the Match title for his explosive innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

