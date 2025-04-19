Building Bench Strength: India's 18-Month Game Plan for Hockey Dominance
Craig Fulton, Indian men's hockey chief coach, praises the depth witnessed during the National Championship and emphasizes the next 18 months as crucial for creating a strong squad. Focusing on tactical roles, individual performance, and defense, Fulton outlines plans for a 54-player training camp.
The depth of talent seen at the National Championship has impressed Craig Fulton, chief coach of India's men's hockey team. Fulton believes the upcoming 18 months will be pivotal for building a squad with robust bench strength.
Fulton observed intense competition during the Nationals, particularly highlighting a surplus of goalkeeping talent. While noting Punjab's dominance due to a high number of international players, he emphasized balance in the top teams but admitted a dip in quality beyond them.
With a training camp planned for 54 probables, the 40-member core group will be formed based on tactical acumen and adaptability, not age. The focus is on defense and operational effectiveness, preparing strategically for the Asia Cup cycle.
