Left Menu

Building Bench Strength: India's 18-Month Game Plan for Hockey Dominance

Craig Fulton, Indian men's hockey chief coach, praises the depth witnessed during the National Championship and emphasizes the next 18 months as crucial for creating a strong squad. Focusing on tactical roles, individual performance, and defense, Fulton outlines plans for a 54-player training camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:46 IST
Building Bench Strength: India's 18-Month Game Plan for Hockey Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The depth of talent seen at the National Championship has impressed Craig Fulton, chief coach of India's men's hockey team. Fulton believes the upcoming 18 months will be pivotal for building a squad with robust bench strength.

Fulton observed intense competition during the Nationals, particularly highlighting a surplus of goalkeeping talent. While noting Punjab's dominance due to a high number of international players, he emphasized balance in the top teams but admitted a dip in quality beyond them.

With a training camp planned for 54 probables, the 40-member core group will be formed based on tactical acumen and adaptability, not age. The focus is on defense and operational effectiveness, preparing strategically for the Asia Cup cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025