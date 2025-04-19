From Local Pitches to Global Cheers: The Spanish Invasion of Harborough Town

In an unlikely turn of events, Harborough Town's modest stadium in Leicestershire witnessed an influx of over 100 Spanish fans supporting the club against St Ives Town. Clad in yellow, the group chanted in Spanish throughout the match, much to the surprise of local supporters, despite Harborough’s narrow 2-1 loss.

The initiative was conceived by the Spanish YouTube channel La Media Inglesa, known for its focus on English football. The outlet had previously organized trips to matches at Premier League clubs like Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United. LMI founder Ilie Oleart expressed their goal to turn local English clubs into global phenomena.

Fans from Spain even managed to engage locals, teaching them Spanish chants. Statistics revealed by marketing agency Two Circles highlighted that while soccer is a dominant sport in the UK, with 15.8 million attending Premier League games alone, Harborough Town's flirtation with international fan engagement is envisaged to bolster its audience and revenue.

