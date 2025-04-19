Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Fall Short in High-Octane IPL Clash Against Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel lamented his team's inability to achieve their target score against Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Despite starting strong, DC's innings faltered, resulting in a 203/8 total. Patel acknowledged their efforts but admitted the team fell 10-15 runs short, leading to a 7-wicket loss.

Updated: 19-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:55 IST
DC captain Axar Patel (Photo: IPL/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel expressed disappointment that his team fell short of their target by 10-15 runs despite a strong start against Gujarat Titans. DC's initial momentum, which promised a score surpassing 220, was stymied as GT tightened their grip in the middle overs.

At 173/4 in the 17th over, Delhi sought to accelerate and set a formidable total. However, a strategic shift aimed at boosting their score faltered, leaving DC reeling at 203/8. Patel acknowledged satisfactory bowling but lamented missed opportunities that could have tightened the game, eventually leading to a 7-wicket defeat.

During Gujarat's chase of 204, Jos Buttler's commanding 97 not out spearheaded their victory. Despite DC's efforts to contain him, GT's Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia's contributions secured the win. Rutherford's 40 from 30 balls and Tewatia's emphatic boundary clinched the game for GT, in front of a spirited Ahmedabad crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

