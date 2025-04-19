Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Reflect on Shortcomings in Tight Battle Against Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar emphasized improvements in fielding and scoring could have impacted their match against Gujarat Titans. Despite a strong performance, the Capitals lost by seven wickets. Ahead of their clash with Lucknow Super Giants, they focus on learning from this setback and correcting mistakes.

DC quick Mukesh Kumar (Photo: IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals' key bowler, Mukesh Kumar, conceded that better fielding and a marginally higher score could have shifted the dynamics of their recent match against Gujarat Titans, potentially creating a more balanced contest on the field. The Capitals were toppled from their top-table position following their seven-wicket defeat in the IPL 2025 encounter held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Batting first on the invitation, Delhi Capitals set a target of 203/8 in their allocated 20 overs. This effort was led by solid contributions from captain Axar Patel, who scored 39 off 32 balls, with Ashutosh Sharma adding a quick 37 off 19 deliveries, and Karun Nair pitching in with 31 off 18. However, Gujarat Titans successfully chased the target with 97 not out from Jos Buttler and 41 from Sherfane Rutherford, bringing the game to closure in 19.2 overs. Addressing the post-match media, paceman Mukesh Kumar reflected on the crucial aspects that could have altered the outcome.

Delhi Capitals have so far netted five wins and two losses in their seven matches, paralleling Gujarat Titans' record, but currently trail due to net run rate differences. Kumar highlighted the importance of learning from their experiences, stating, "Every match provides lessons, and this was no different." He stressed the need to rectify their errors as they prepare to face Lucknow Super Giants. Despite the recent setback, the Capitals remain optimistic and are eager to improve and strategize effectively for their upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

