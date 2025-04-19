Left Menu

Avesh Khan's Final Over Heroics Propel LSG to a Thrilling Victory Over RR

In a nail-biting match, Avesh Khan's impressive last over secured Lucknow Super Giants a narrow two-run win against Rajasthan Royals. Despite a solid start by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, RR fell short, remaining at eighth in the league. LSG's victory was boosted by fifties from Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni.

Avesh Khan celebrating. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Avesh Khan's exceptional last over performance clinched a thrilling two-run victory for Lucknow Super Giants over Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match, marked by intense competition, saw Avesh defending nine runs in the final over, curtailing RR's chase at 178/5.

Rajasthan Royals, invigorated by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi's aggressive start, managed to cross the 100-run mark smoothly. However, Avesh Khan's late intervention, dismissing key players including Jaiswal and stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, proved crucial.

Lucknow Super Giants posted 180/5, thanks to Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni's commanding fifties. Their strategic knocks, supplemented by Abdul Samad's explosive cameo, set a challenging target that LSG successfully defended, escalating them to fourth in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

