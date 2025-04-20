Thrilling Qualifiers Set the Stage for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen, the world champion, clinched pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a record-breaking performance, positioning Red Bull at the forefront. McLaren's Lando Norris experienced a setback after hitting the wall and securing 10th place in the qualifiers.

In an exciting contest, Oscar Piastri emerged as the only Australian in contention to lead the standings, closely following Verstappen. As the race unfolds on the super-fast Corniche circuit, previous records suggest that pole position may play a critical role in clinching victory.

The stage is set for a thrilling race with fierce competition expected from Mercedes's George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, as well as a slew of talented racers aiming to disrupt the frontrunners. Fans are eagerly awaiting Sunday's night race.

(With inputs from agencies.)