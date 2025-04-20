Gujarat Titans Soar to IPL 2025 Summit with Commanding Win Over Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, emerged victorious against Delhi Capitals with a thrilling seven-wicket victory in IPL 2025. Jos Buttler's exceptional 97* played a crucial role in chasing down a target of 204, propelling GT to the top of the leaderboard despite a slow over-rate fine for Gill.
In a gripping encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the Gujarat Titans clinched a decisive seven-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals, propelling them to the top of the IPL 2025 standings. This triumph, however, was slightly marred by a slow over-rate violation, leading to a fine for GT's captain, Shubman Gill, according to ESPNcricinfo.
The Titans' victory was spearheaded by a stellar performance from Jos Buttler, who delivered an unbeaten 97 from 54 balls, ably supported by Sherfane Rutherford's solid 40-run contribution. Despite a robust start from Delhi's opening batsmen KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel, and strong innings from Ashutosh Sharma, Gujarat chased down the 204-run target with finesse.
Rutherford's role as an impact substitute proved pivotal, swinging the momentum decisively in favor of the hosts. Rahul Tewatia capped off the chase with a boundary-laden cameo in the final over, sealing GT's ascent to the league's summit with their fifth win in seven matches. Delhi Capitals, displaced to second place, continue to search for remedies against top-tier opponents.
