Kerala Blasters and East Bengal Set for Thrilling Kalinga Cup Showdown

Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC are poised for a thrilling encounter as they face off in the opening round of 16 fixture of the Kalinga Super Cup at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday. The official ISL website highlights defending champions East Bengal FC's ambition to continue their winning streak, while Kerala Blasters aim for a fresh chapter under newly appointed head coach David Catala.

This season has been turbulent for both teams, with Kerala Blasters and East Bengal FC parting with their head coaches Mikael Stahre and Carles Cuadrat midway through the campaign. Under the stewardship of Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal displayed resilience in the latter part of the ISL 2024-25 season, narrowly missing out on a playoff position. Meanwhile, the Blasters' interim head coach TG Purushothaman witnessed fluctuating performances, with the team failing to secure a top-six finish for the first time in four years.

The sides have clashed twice this season, each securing a 2-1 victory. Kerala Blasters triumphed in Kochi, coming from behind with goals from Noah Sadaoui and Kwame Peprah, while East Bengal prevailed at home, thanks to strikes from PV Vishnu and Hijazi Maher. In pre-match remarks, Coach Catala expressed respect for East Bengal's cohesive strength, anticipating a challenging game against the defending champions.

Oscar Bruzon, however, remains confident, emphasizing his squad's resolve to clinch a quarter-final spot and a chance to represent India in AFC competitions by defending the Kalinga Super Cup title. He acknowledged the season's difficulties but praised his players' hard work and determination, hinting at strategic changes for the match. With both teams boasting passionate fan bases, the atmosphere is set for a captivating showdown, with the winner advancing to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the quarter-final on April 6.

