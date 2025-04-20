Left Menu

Kerala Blasters FC Struggle in ISL Season: A Glimpse of Hope Amidst Challenges

Kerala Blasters FC had a tough season in the Indian Super League, finishing outside playoff spots for the first time in four years. Despite challenges and inconsistencies, players like Jesus Jimenez and young talent Korou Singh showed promise. A strategic revamp under new head coach David Catala is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:48 IST
Kerala Blasters FC Struggle in ISL Season: A Glimpse of Hope Amidst Challenges
Adrian Luna (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blasters FC faced a challenging Indian Super League season, missing out on playoff positions for the first time in four years. The team, led by new head coach Mikael Stahre at the outset, had high expectations following notable signings like Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez.

The season began with a defeat that set a challenging tone. Although the team managed a brief resurgence, winning two games and drawing two in the following four matches, they struggled to maintain consistency and went on a dismal run of six losses in seven games. This slump led to Stahre's departure, with assistant TG Purushothaman taking over temporarily. Under his guidance, the team secured 10 points in five matches, yet continued to face inconsistencies.

Ending the season seven points behind sixth-placed Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters played 24 matches, securing eight wins. Individual players like Jesus Jimenez, a standout performer, and emerging talent Korou Singh, provided moments of hope. Despite struggles, signs of potential remained, fostering aspirations for improvement under newly appointed head coach David Catala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025