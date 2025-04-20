Kerala Blasters FC Struggle in ISL Season: A Glimpse of Hope Amidst Challenges

Kerala Blasters FC faced a challenging Indian Super League season, missing out on playoff positions for the first time in four years. The team, led by new head coach Mikael Stahre at the outset, had high expectations following notable signings like Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez.

The season began with a defeat that set a challenging tone. Although the team managed a brief resurgence, winning two games and drawing two in the following four matches, they struggled to maintain consistency and went on a dismal run of six losses in seven games. This slump led to Stahre's departure, with assistant TG Purushothaman taking over temporarily. Under his guidance, the team secured 10 points in five matches, yet continued to face inconsistencies.

Ending the season seven points behind sixth-placed Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters played 24 matches, securing eight wins. Individual players like Jesus Jimenez, a standout performer, and emerging talent Korou Singh, provided moments of hope. Despite struggles, signs of potential remained, fostering aspirations for improvement under newly appointed head coach David Catala.

