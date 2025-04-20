Left Menu

Kalinga Super Cup Kicks Off: Battle for AFC Champions League Spot Intensifies

The Kalinga Super Cup, India's leading knockout football tournament, is set to begin in Bhubaneswar. Notable past winners include Bengaluru FC and FC Goa. This edition promises thrilling moments as teams vie for a coveted AFC Champions League 2 Preliminary Round spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:32 IST
East Bengal FC (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated fifth edition of the Kalinga Super Cup is set to begin this Sunday in Bhubaneswar, featuring top Indian clubs battling for domestic supremacy. Since its debut in 2018, the Kalinga Super Cup has rapidly grown into India's premier domestic knockout football competition, becoming a key fixture on the national sports calendar.

This year, the stakes are high as the tournament winner will secure a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 Preliminary Round, according to the ISL's official website. Historically, teams like Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Odisha FC, and East Bengal FC have dominated the competition, with the former three clubs making more than one appearance in the finals.

As the 2024-25 season approaches its climax, fans are poised for gripping matches and unforgettable moments. Historically, Bengaluru FC triumphed in the inaugural season, overcoming early challenges to clinch the trophy. FC Goa followed suit with a strong performance in 2019. Ahead of this edition, the stage is set for new narratives to unfold in Indian football's gripping knockout showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

