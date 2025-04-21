India's Stellar Shooting Performance Shines at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooting sensation Rudrankksh Patil, alongside Arya Borse, clinched the silver medal in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup held in Lima, Peru. The duo lost 11-17 in the gold medal match against Norwegian champions Jon-Hermann Hegg and Jeanette Hegg Duestad at the Las Palmas shooting range. This achievement marked India's third silver in the Lima World Cup, supplementing their two golds and a bronze, placing them third behind China and the USA in the medal tally.

Despite a strong start, where Rudrankksh and Arya shot a formidable 632.5 to secure their place in the final, they could not surpass the table-leading Norwegian team, falling short by a mere 0.1. Their opponents, seasoned competitors with Olympic finals experience, proved a hard match to beat. Meanwhile, Indian competitors Arjun Babuta and Narmada Nithin scored a 630.0, positioning them seventh out of the 24 teams.

Elsewhere, India's performance in the Trap events saw Pragati Dubey finish in seventh place, narrowly missing the finals by just one rank. Her compatriots Bhavya Tripathi and Neeru struggled, ending in 12th and 18th positions, respectively. In men's trap, with Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Sandhu finishing with scores of 117 and 116, their hopes for finals dwindled. The women's 25m pistol event, featuring Manu Bhaker and others, remains a potential area for medals on the event's concluding day.

(With inputs from agencies.)