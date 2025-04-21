Surya Devbhoomi Challenge: Uniting Adventure and Endurance in Uttarakhand
The Surya Devbhoomi Challenge in Uttarakhand was a multi-day sporting event blending adventure with national pride. Hosted by the Indian Army, it showcased the Vibrant Villages Programme and aimed at promoting rural tourism. Athletes undertook cycling and running challenges across scenic terrains, highlighting local communities and fostering empowerment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarakhand | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:58 IST
The Surya Devbhoomi Challenge, organized by the Indian Army, resonated with endurance and national pride. Set in Uttarakhand, the sporting event highlighted the Vibrant Villages Programme and rural tourism.
Over three days, 150 participants tackled cycling and running events across breathtaking terrains, showcasing the beauty and challenges of Devbhoomi.
The event, partnered with SBI, championed community upliftment and eco-responsibility, leaving a lasting impact on the region's development and tourism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
