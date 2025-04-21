Surya Devbhoomi Challenge: Uniting Adventure and Endurance in Uttarakhand

The Surya Devbhoomi Challenge, organized by the Indian Army, resonated with endurance and national pride. Set in Uttarakhand, the sporting event highlighted the Vibrant Villages Programme and rural tourism.

Over three days, 150 participants tackled cycling and running events across breathtaking terrains, showcasing the beauty and challenges of Devbhoomi.

The event, partnered with SBI, championed community upliftment and eco-responsibility, leaving a lasting impact on the region's development and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)