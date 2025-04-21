Left Menu

Thrilling Tactics in Maharashtra: Chess Masters Battle for Glory

Six players, four of whom are Indian, have surged to the forefront at the Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament. Each has gained two points by the end of the second round in the competitive A category. The B Category event also saw fierce competition as five players led with four points each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:28 IST
Thrilling Tactics in Maharashtra: Chess Masters Battle for Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting turn of events, six players, including four Indians, have leaped into the lead at the Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament. This gripping competition saw fierce battles culminating in equal standing for these players by the end of the second round.

The prominent Indian players in the lead are Sandipan Chanda, Ayush Sharma, Ajay Parvathareddy, and Nitish Belurkar; alongside them are Dzhumaev Marat of Uzbekistan and Boris Savchenko of Russia, all holding two points each in the A category of the tournament.

Meanwhile, competition heats up in the B Category event for participants with a rating below 2200. Leading with four points each are A Balkishan, Advik Agarwal, Shlok Sharnarthi, Shourya Paul, and Abhay Chetty. The tournament promises even more exhilarating games as it advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025