Thrilling Tactics in Maharashtra: Chess Masters Battle for Glory

In an exciting turn of events, six players, including four Indians, have leaped into the lead at the Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament. This gripping competition saw fierce battles culminating in equal standing for these players by the end of the second round.

The prominent Indian players in the lead are Sandipan Chanda, Ayush Sharma, Ajay Parvathareddy, and Nitish Belurkar; alongside them are Dzhumaev Marat of Uzbekistan and Boris Savchenko of Russia, all holding two points each in the A category of the tournament.

Meanwhile, competition heats up in the B Category event for participants with a rating below 2200. Leading with four points each are A Balkishan, Advik Agarwal, Shlok Sharnarthi, Shourya Paul, and Abhay Chetty. The tournament promises even more exhilarating games as it advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)