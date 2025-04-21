Left Menu

Koneru Humpy Takes Lead in FIDE Women's Grand Prix

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy surged ahead in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix, defeating Zhu Jiner to gain a half-point lead. Divya Deshmukh also won, keeping the competition tight with only two rounds left. R Vaishali and Dronavalli Harika are now unlikely contenders after achieving draws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:05 IST
Koneru Humpy Takes Lead in FIDE Women's Grand Prix
Grandmaster
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy clinched a pivotal victory over China's Zhu Jiner, propelling her to the top of the leaderboard with 5.5 points after the seventh round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix on Monday.

In an impressive show for India, Divya Deshmukh overpowered Munguntuul Batkhuyag, trailing just half a point behind Humpy. The competition is now fever-pitched with only two rounds left in the 10-player round-robin event.

R Vaishali and Dronavalli Harika, however, settled for draws, effectively removing them from title contention. Humpy surprised the overnight leader Zhu by deviating from her usual English Opening, playing into a Queen's Indian Defense and eventually capitalizing on Zhu's blitz-paced blunder to secure her win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025